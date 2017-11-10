Jailed for attack on police

A thug who kicked a police officer in the head as he lay helpless on the ground has been jailed for eight months.

Blazej Szczesny (28) was one of three men involved in the attack in Thirleston Place, Bo’ness, on August 5.

Falkirk Sheriff Court was told last Thursday that two officers had been called to the scene to deal with another incident when they saw a man in the crowd they knew was wanted on a number of other matters.

When they approached him, Szczesny and two others stepped in and launched their attack.

One officer was knocked to the ground and Szczesny repeatedly kicked him on the head and body before running away.

Szczesny had admitted assisting in the escape of Lukasz Cichohewski by pushing and pulling two police officers in the execution of their duty and repeatedly kicking one on the head and body and had sentence deferred for reports.

Defence lawyer Lynn Swan said Szczesny, who lives with his parents and supports them financially, “very much regretted his behaviour”. She added: “Alcohol played a significant role in this matter. He reacted to what was happening.”

The court was told that Lukasz Cichohewski is still at large and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Jailing him for eight months, Sheriff Johh Mundy told Szczesny, from 5A Philipingstone, Bo’ness, through an interpreter: “Assaulting a police officer by joining in and kicking him on the head is far too serious to be disposed of with a community order.”