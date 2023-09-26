Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stuart Watt first tried to rape the adult victim at a house in Grangemouth in January 2005 when she was sleeping.

Watt, 43, exposed himself and removed her lower clothing during the initial attack on the woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He later committed further sex attacks on the woman in 2008 and 2009 when she was molested and raped by the predator at an address in the town.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watt was found guilty after trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. Pic: Contributed

Watt then targeted the 13-year-old girl at a separate property in Grangemouth in 2019 and in England when he tried to take off her clothes, touched her breasts and buttocks and attempted to touch her privates.

Watt, formerly of Bankhill Court, Grangemouth, had denies a series of charges during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but was found guilty of five offences of rape, attempted rape, indecent assault and sexual assault.

He was acquitted of a further charge of indecent assault alleged to have taken place at a caravan in Ayrshire in 2010 after the jury returned a not proven verdict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence counsel David Moggach said Watt's only previous offending was for road traffic matters and he had no record for sex offending.

The trial judge, Lord Doherty, deferred sentence for the preparation of a background report.

He told Watt: "A significant custodial sentence is inevitable."

Watt, who had been on bail, was remanded in custody ahead of a sentencing hearing next month.