Jail term for sex predator who abused a little girl

A man who subjected a young girl to years of sexual abuse has been jailed.

Shamed Alexander Blackwood assaulted his victim over a period of two and a half years between April 2014 and December 2016 at various locations including an address in the Falkirk area.

The 51-year-old pervert, who comes from Ferniehill Terrace, Gilmerton, Edinburgh, denied the charge, but was found guilty after a trial by jury.

When he appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday for sentencing Sheriff Craig Caldwell sent him to prison for four years and six months.

Blackwood will also be placed on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period after his release.

Blackwood was convicted of offences that included repeatedly moving and removing the little girl’s clothing, touching her, sleeping in her bed, repeatedly making sexual comments to her, showing her videos of a sexual nature and entering her bedroom when she was changing or in a state of undress.

Sheriff Caldwell told him: “The fact is a jury found you guilty of a charge on indictment that set out a course of conduct carried out over a period of two and a half years which involved consistent

sexual abuse against a girl.”

The sheriff said Blackwood had been in a “position of trust”, but had failed in that obligation.

The court heard that Blackwood’s victim continues to suffer from “significant” emotional trauma and mental health problems and the impact of his conduct towards her will have a lifetime effect.

The sheriff told Blackwood: “This was long-term abuse. There is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Blackwood’s lawyer said her client was a first offender who still maintained his innocence, but now accepts custody is inevitable.

Sheriff Caldwell backdated the sentence to March 15, the day Blackwood was convicted and remanded in custody for background reports to be prepared.