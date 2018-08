A would-be thief seen sizing up a possible break-in target has received a custodial sentence.

Residents caught Ian McGregor (37) scoping out an address in Sarti Terrace, Larbert on July 4.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McGregor, 133 King Street, Stenhousemuir, was handed 60 days in jail to coincide with another sentence he is already serving.