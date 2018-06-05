Jail for three-time drink driver who hid from police

A chronic drink driver sped off in his sister’s car and led police on a chase before they found him – on foot – hiding in a back garden.

Father-of-four Paul Sharp (32) parked the car – which he took without his sister’s permission – and hid in a back garden, but police caught up with him.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Sharp, 16 Cedar Grove, Stenhousemuir, had admitted driving while disqualified and drink driving in Main Street, Stenhousemuir on May 2. He gave a reading of 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 100 microgrammes.

Susan Campbell, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police saw the accused driving a silver Ford Fiesta and they had reason to follow the vehicle. The accused increased speed to over 50mph and he was lost to sight as he entered a residential area.

“Shortly thereafter the vehicle was observed parked within Muirfield Road. It was unlocked and the engine was warm at that time. Police saw the accused walking down the street and up the path of an address in Ladeside Crescent and go around the back of the property.

“They found him hiding in the back garden – he said he was visiting a friend. A search of the garden was carried out and a key for a Ford car was located and police used it to secure the unlocked Ford Fiesta.

“Checks were made and police found he was a disqualified driver. He told police he was walking down the street, he wasn’t driving a car.”

Sharp was taken to Falkirk Police Station and found to be over the legal drink drive limit.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said Sharp, who suffers from ADHD, had stopped taking his medication and was self medicating with alcohol – he could not work at his job due to his alcohol abuse.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “You are already disqualified from driving for life and this is the third time in three years you have been convicted of drink driving.”

Sharp was sentenced to six months in prison.