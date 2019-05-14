Jail for Stenhousemuir man who failed to complete unpaid work

A man who failed to complete his unpaid work was jailed for three months.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard that Andrew Main (28) of King Street, Stenhousemuir had only completed 12 out of the 19 hours of unpaid work he had been ordered to complete by May 9 in relation to a previous offence.

The court heard the accused was finding it difficult completing the hours because of his job however Sheriff Livingston told him it was clear Main had “not been prioritising” his unpaid work.

He continued: “Time after time he is coming to court making excuses.”