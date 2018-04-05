Jail for Stenhousemuir man after theft while high on Valium

Being spaced out on Valium did not stop an offender trying to break into a house and a shed in an attempt to steal property.

Anthony Taylor (41) actually succeeded in entering an unlocked vehicle and making off with a number of power tools.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Taylor had pled guilty to intent to steal at houses in Larbert’s Broomage Park and Carronvale Road and breaking into a vehicle parked in Carrovale Road on June 27 last year and behaving in a threatening manner and breaching his curfew at Asda, Hallam Road, Stenhousemuir, on March 5 this year.

As far as the threatening behaviour was concerned, procurator fiscal depute Graham McLachlan said: “It was 8pm and a security guard at the locaton was dealing with a barred female in the store trying to purchase alcohol. As she was being escorted from the store, the accused entered.

“He was shouting to the security guard ‘let’s take this outside’ and motioned to the guard as if he wanted him to go outside.”

The employee of the store thought Taylor wanted to fight him.

Mr McLachlan said: “The accused was still hanging around outside the store making a nuisance of himself, shouting at the security guard. This was captured on CCTV.”

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “He was given Valium and he lost a night as a result. It was during the course of this the offences were committed.”

Sheriff Craig Caldwell took into account Taylor’s record and the nature of the latest offences he committed.

He added: “In two of the offences you entered a shed and a motor vehicle and stole significant amounts of power tools. You say you lost a night in terms of your conduct, but the victim in this case lost his tools.

“Then you also disturbed a woman who was living alone by trying to break in.”

Sheriff Caldwell sentenced Taylor, 10 McLaren Court, Stenhousemuir, to 16 months in prison.