Jail for rapist who attacked victim at spa day in Grangemouth’s Inchyra Hotel

A pampering session turned into a nightmare for a woman when her enraged partner attempted to kill her and then raped her.

Ian Lightbody (39) and the 31-year-old woman were enjoying a romantic spa day together at the Inchyra Hotel in Grange Road, Grangemouth.

During his trial at the High Court in Glasgow, Lightbody told jurors how he had “loved” her but flew into a rage in their room after learning the woman had been on a holiday to Thailand with a former partner.

He believed she had gone on a family trip to Amsterdam.

Lightbody left her covered in blood after attacking her with a glass bottle before going on to rape her.

After pleading guilty during the hearing to a separate attempted murder charge, he was convicted of rape following the High Court trial.

The court heard the woman was left scarred for life with wounds to her face and neck and the attack has had a “devastating effect” on her.

It was Lightbody, of Largs in Ayrshire, who booked the stay at the Inchrya Hotel and Spa in April last year, when the offences took place.

He told his QC John Scullion: “I cared about her...loved her probably. I thought she felt the same. It was that she had been on holiday with him and that she had been seeing him the whole time I had been seeing her.”

Lightbody later texted a friend stating: “She has admitted all sorts. Lost it.”

He admitted in court he felt “betrayal” the woman had gone away with an ex but denied raping her.

The court was told he continues to protest his innocence for the sex attack.

Lord Armstrong told Lightbody: “Immediately after your murderous attack, you raped her while she lay on the bed badly cut and bleeding heavily. But, for the speedy care she received, it is likely she would have died.”

Lightbody, who has five previous convictions for domestic crimes, was jailed for 13 years.