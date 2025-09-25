Jail for man whose "appalling campaign" of abuse spanned 23 years

William Davidson was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh (Pic: TSPL)

A violent predator who subjected women to "an appalling campaign" of abuse was jailed for 11 years on Thursday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Davidson raped and sexually assaulted two victims during a catalogue of offending that spanned 23 years.

A judge told Davidson, 46, at the High Court in Edinburgh: "You plainly represent a significant danger to women."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Norman McFadyen pointed out that Davidson has never previously been sentenced to imprisonment.

He said: "I am required to consider whether there is a suitable alternative to a prison sentence. Plainly, there is not."

The judge ordered that Davidson should be under supervision in the community for a further three year term when he will be on licence and can be returned to jail if he breaches its terms.

He told Davidson, who was placed on the sex offenders' register indefinitely, that he was found guilty of an "appalling campaign" of serious violence and abuse against victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davidson had denied a series of charges during an earlier trial but was found guilty of 15 offences, including four rape charges and an assault to danger of life.

The offending began in 2000 and ended in 2023 and Davidson committed crimes at addresses in Lochgelly, Glenrothes, Leslie, Cowdenbeath, Kirkcaldy, Falkirk and Aberdeen.

His first victim was subjected to aggressive and abusive behaviour by Davidson who shouted and swore at her. He repeatedly molested and raped the woman.

He also throttled the woman and on one occasion when he squeezed her neck he restricted the victim's breathing. Davidson also struck her against a wardrobe during an assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second woman was subjected to controlling and abusive behaviour by him. During it he isolated her from friends and family, monitored her social media accounts and movements and persistently contacted her by phone and email.

Davidson also shouted and swore at her and acted aggressively towards the woman.

She was also subjected to violent rape attacks and threatened with violence by the abuser. He also breached a non harassment order made at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court banning him from contacting the woman.

Davidson also targeted a third woman for abuse in May 2023 when he shouted, swore, made offensive remarks and violent threats and turned up uninvited at her home in Fife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence solicitor advocate Gordon Martin KC told the High Court that Davidson still maintained he was innocent of the sexual offending.

He pointed out that although the crimes were committed between 2000 and 2023 there was a gap in the offending between 2011 and 2020.

Mr Martin said that Davidson, who has been in prison since 2023, appeared to be seeking support for his mental health problems in jail.