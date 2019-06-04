Jail for man who made threats of violence at Forth Valley Hospital

A man who verbally abused police and hospital staff was sent to prison for 15 weeks.

William Marshall (35), of no fixed abode, admitted shouting, swearing and making offensive remarks and threats of violence at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert on April 11, 2019.

Marshall also admitted two separate charges of theft from Tesco at Falkirk’s Central Retail Park on April 9 and from Boots, High Street. Falkirk on April 10.

Sheriff James MacDonald sentenced Marshall to 15 weeks in custody, backdated to April 12. Marshall was also placed on a Drug Treatment and Testing Order (DTTO) with the first review booked to take place on June 28.