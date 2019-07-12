Jail for man who abused woman in Braes property

A pensioner was jailed for three years today after abusing a child and committing a sex offence against a woman three decades ago.

A judge at the High Court in Edinburgh rejected a plea to spare Robin Irons a prison sentence for his past crimes.

Lord Uist told Irons: “The commission of these crimes has had a serious effect on the child whom you abused and I consider only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

The judge said: “You are now 68 years old and have no previous convictions. You have had a good work record throughout your life. It is sad to see someone of your age and background appearing in this court on such charges.”

But Lord Uist told Irons that the abuse he perpetrated against the girl from the age of seven was serious.

Irons, formerly of Hill Road, Newburgh, in Fife, had earlier admitted two indecency offences against her during which he made her perform sex acts on him between 1981 and 1989.

He also pled guilty to a sexual offence against an adult woman committed at an address in Wallacestone area in 1982.

The woman said she attended a house party but later “drifted off” and froze when she woke up to find someone touching her breast.

The 62-year-old victim said she was left feeling “dirty and defiled” after Irons carried out a sex act on her.

Defence solicitor advocate Krista Johnston said that Irons recognised that alcohol had played a part in his behaviour during the period of the offending.

She said five occasions were involved in the offending against the girl, but Irons maintained that he does not have a sexual interest in children.

She told the court that Irons has struggled to come to terms with his guilt and the impact of his offending on his child victim.

“He has recognised that he was at fault and has expressed genuine remorse,” said Miss Johnston.

She added that Irons had a successful career and worked in senior management. She said: “He is a man who is in a position to pay compensation at a fairly considerable level.”

The defence solicitor advocate argued that it was a case where an alternative to custody, such as probation, could be chosen to deal with Irons. She said: “He is assessed as being of low risk of recidivism.”

Irons was told that he will be placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.