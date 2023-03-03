Jail for Larbert lout who is a 'nuisance' when he has a drink in him
An offender who did not comply with his community payback order found himself heading behind bars as patience ran out with his behaviour.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Conner McClure, 27, had previously pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – preventing customers from leaving the shop until he had requested money from them – at Spar, Newhouse Road, Grangemouth, on August 5.
He also admitted behaving in a threatening manner towards his neighbour in Evans Street, Larbert, on August 30.
The court heard McClure had gone into the shop to buy alcohol but did not have enough money, so he started asking other customers in the shop for some cash.
It was stated McClure was “a nuisance” when he had a “drink in him”.
On Thursday Sheriff Alison Michie noted a letter received from social work regarding the abuse McClure, 26 Evans Street, Larbert, had subjected them to and revoked his community payback order, sending him to prison for 119 days.