News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Jail for Larbert lout who is a 'nuisance' when he has a drink in him

An offender who did not comply with his community payback order found himself heading behind bars as patience ran out with his behaviour.

By Court Reporter
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 8:18am

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Conner McClure, 27, had previously pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – preventing customers from leaving the shop until he had requested money from them – at Spar, Newhouse Road, Grangemouth, on August 5.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening manner towards his neighbour in Evans Street, Larbert, on August 30.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard McClure had gone into the shop to buy alcohol but did not have enough money, so he started asking other customers in the shop for some cash.

McClure appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court
McClure appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court
McClure appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Most Popular

It was stated McClure was “a nuisance” when he had a “drink in him”.

On Thursday Sheriff Alison Michie noted a letter received from social work regarding the abuse McClure, 26 Evans Street, Larbert, had subjected them to and revoked his community payback order, sending him to prison for 119 days.