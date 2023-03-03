Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Conner McClure, 27, had previously pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – preventing customers from leaving the shop until he had requested money from them – at Spar, Newhouse Road, Grangemouth, on August 5.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening manner towards his neighbour in Evans Street, Larbert, on August 30.

The court heard McClure had gone into the shop to buy alcohol but did not have enough money, so he started asking other customers in the shop for some cash.

McClure appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

It was stated McClure was “a nuisance” when he had a “drink in him”.