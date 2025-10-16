Jail for Grangemouth thief whose attempts to rob three pensioners were foiled

A thief, whose attempts to rob three pensioners in their 70s within two hours were all foiled, has been jailed for 16 months.

Mark Davidson failed to get away with a single penny after his elderly targets resisted, and others intervened.

The unemployed roofer, 50, was short of money after developing “a drug difficulty”, Falkirk Sheriff Court was told.

The series of incidents happened on Saturday, May 31.

Davidson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Davidson targeted his first intended victim a 73-year-old woman, around 9.40am at an ATM outside the Asda supermarket in Dock Road, Grangemouth.

The woman had just withdrawn £80 when Davidson approached from the side, saying “give me the money”, snatched it from her hand, and ran off.

She began to give chase before a passer-by, who had seen what happened, took over the pursuit, managed to catch up with Davidson, recover the money, and hand it back to her.

CCTV showed Davidson had been lurking near the ATM for 15 minutes before he struck.

An hour and a half later, Davidson was foiled again after targeting a 76-year-old woman as she was walking home along Lime Street, Grangemouth with a loaf of bread.

Sneaking up behind the woman, he snatched her purse, which was over her shoulder.

She struggled with him to hold onto it, but he eventually managed to wrest it from her grip and ran off.

However two people driving past saw the lady looking distressed, stopped their car, and were told what had happened. They set straight off and caught up with Davidson near the town's Newlands Road. They challenged him and he dropped the purse and apologised before again making off. They returned the purse, with all its contents intact, to the woman.

Davidson, now holding a “sharp instrument”, then tried to rob a 72-year-old man near the Newhouse Mini Market on Newlands Road. The court heard his intended victim had just left the shop and got into his car.

Prosecutor Alistair McDermid said the man was just putting his change and coins back into his wallet when “suddenly the nearside door opened” and Davidson “jumped in” and sat in the passenger seat.

Mr McDermid said: “The man instructed him to get out. As he did so he tried to grab his wallet but the man managed to stop him.”

Holding a knife or pair of scissors, Davidson then demanded, “Give me your money.”

The victim replied, “You're no' getting it.” At this, Davidson jumped out again and walked off.

The man drove round the nearby streets looking for Davidson until he saw a group of people gathered on Lime Street. He found out from them that “an older lady” had been attacked and police had been called.

Police posted about the incidents on Facebook, and a tip off led them to Davidson.

He told officers who arrested him three days later: “It was desperation. I feel terrible.”

Davidson, of Glenside Court, Grangemouth, appeared for sentence on Wednesday after pleading guilty to two charges of robbery and one of attempted robbery.

Solicitor Murray Aitken, defending, said: “He maintains he hadn't had any money for electricity or food.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead imposed the 16 month jail term.