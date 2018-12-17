Jail for Falkirk predator who abused boys as young as four

A sick sexual pervert who indecently assaulted three young boys at a house in Falkirk over a seven-year period was sent down for four years and two months.

Alexander “Sandy” Buchanan (62) admitted carrying out his shocking abuse on the children – including one as young as four – between the years 1970 to 1977.

Appearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court today, Buchanan, who was said to resent his victims for going to the police after so many years, was also placed on the sex offenders register.

Jailing Buchanan, judge Lord Burns told him: “You abused three young boys over a period of time. You refused initially to accept you were guilty. You now accept what you did, but you seem to resent they went to police after so many years.”

It was only in 2017 the abuse was reported to police.

One victim said he felt “a weight had been lifted” when Buchanan was charged.

The High Court in Glasgow heard all three victims were attacked in a similar way by Buchanan.

One told a relative years later what had happened.

This victim later said: “I have held it in for all these years. It feels like a huge weight off my shoulders.”

Another recalled feeling “frightened and ashamed” at the time.

The court heard he later stated: “I have a good life, but I have times when I am moody. It is something that is always there. It sometimes gets in your head and I just want to scream.”

Falkirk man Buchanan was arrested and initially “denied any wrongdoing”, but went on to confess to abusing the boys, claiming he was now “sorry”.

Solicitor advocate Krista Johnston, representing Buchanan, said: “These are offences which occurred over 40 years ago when Mr Buchanan was aged between 16 and 20. He does accept responsibility for all these charges.

“He told police, when asked why he did this, ‘Don’t know, loneliness I think. I feel ashamed. Tell them I’m sorry’.”

She told the court he worked in a cash and carry until 1988 and then worked as a carer.

Buchanan waved to his family as he was led away to begin his sentence.