Jail for Falkirk Post Office robber who blamed council staff for his offending

A serial armed robber who blamed housing officials for allocating him a flat where he could see a sub-Post Office from his kitchen window has been jailed for four years and eight months.

Thomas McGarva, 47, who has a string of previous convictions for PO raids, robbed the branch just a three-minute walk from his home in Tamfourhill.

The High Court in Stirling heard he entered the premises, a Spar USave on Cumbrae Drive, brandishing what appeared to be a small gold pistol, but was in fact an airsoft gun.

He dragged the lone shop worker into the post office part of the shop, produced a carrier bag and initially demanded it be filled with cash before frantically grabbing bank notes himself.

McGarva robbed the Post Office in the Usave in Cumbrae Drive, Tamfourhill.

The court heard the worker was terrified and "thought he was going to die" but struggled with McGarva and managed to lock the door of the post office section with McGarva still inside.

The shop worker began calling for help, but McGarva produced a screwdriver and began striking the glass of the door, so the man also pulled down the shutters before leaving the shop by the back door and locking that too.

Armed police arrived and found McGarva still inside, and he was arrested.

A check of the CCTV found McGarva had hidden the gun in a fridge.

A total of £1140 in notes was found in McGarva's plastic bag.

McGarva, said to have a long-standing drug problem, appeared for sentence on Tuesday by video link from Low Moss Prison after pleading guilty in February to assault and robbery.

The raid occurred on January 21.

In 2017, McGarva was jailed for seven-and-a-half years for staging four raids on post offices in four days in Lanarkshire, Glasgow and Fife, including one robbery in Kincardine-on-Forth in which he brandished a claw hammer at a lone female worker.

Solicitor-advocate Stephen Dryden, defending, said: “Following his release on home detention curfew for the last six months that sentence he was subject to robust licence conditions – one of which was that he was not to be housed in close proximity to a convenience store or Post Office.

“At the end of that, as he sees it, he was simply cast adrift and placed in temporary accommodation in a block of flats at the base of which was a Post Office and convenience store – the location of this offence.”

Imposing the 56-month jail term, judge Lord Harrower told McGarva: “This is your sixth offence involving a post office.

“According to the social work report that I have received, you would appear to take little personal responsibility for your offending.

“On this occasion, you have even blamed the local authority’s housing department for placing you in a tenancy where you could see the post office from your kitchen window.”

Lord Harrower said that but for the bravery of the worker, McGarva might have escaped with a “substantial” sum.

He said: “The hand gun you brandished was in fact an airsoft pistol and is not classed as a firearm under the legislation. However, it does have the appearance of a firearm.

“Your use of it in the commission of this offence not only put the complainer in fear of his life, but required the attendance of armed police officers.”

In addition to the prison sentence, he made McGarva subject to a three year extended sentence, during which time he can be recalled to prison if he reoffends.

He said: “You appear to treat the prospect of prison as an occupational hazard. A lengthy custodial sentence is necessary, followed by a further lengthy period of supervision in the community.”

McGarva showed no emotion as the sentence was announced.