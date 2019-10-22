Jail for Falkirk man who breached bail conditions

A man who breached his bail conditions and acted aggressively towards police officers was jailed for four months and 14 days on Thursday.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard the offences took place on September 24 in Grangemouth’s Portal Road when John McGregor (35) of 113 King Street, Falkirk approached a woman he had previously been banned from having contact with and also uttered threats of violence towards police officers.

Procurator fiscal depute Collette Fallon said officers observed the accused to be under the influence of a substance.

The court heard McGregor, who has a long-standing history of drug abuse, had taken valium at the time of the offence and had “very little recollection” about his actions.