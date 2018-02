A 32-year-old man targeted Asda on three occasions last year – and got a jail sentence for his trouble.

Allan Dearie (36) of 22 Kerse Gardens, Falkirk, stole alcohol from the Newmarket Street store on August 27 and September 14, then on October 20 he made off with a CB radio.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard last Thursday that he is currently serving a sentence with his earliest release date May 24.

Sheriff John Mundy sentenced him to six months in jail.