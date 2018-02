A man from Shieldhill admitted stealing tools from a store at the Falkirk Central Retail Park.

Gary Swords (21) stole tools from The Range, in Falkirk Central Retail Park.

Swords admitted the theft he committed on March 1 last year and also being in possession of cannabis.

He also pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis at his home at 3 Paterson Drive, Shieldhill, between July 1, 2014, and October 8, 2015.

He was jailed for six weeks.