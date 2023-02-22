Jail for Bonnybridge banned driver who almost struck police officer with his car

Calvin McLintock, 24, missed ploughing into the woman by a matter of inches.

Appearing from custody via video link at Stirling Sheriff Court earlier today, McLintock had pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance in Haugh Gardens, Langlees on September 26 last year.

The court heard at 2.24 am on the day in question police received a call about a "suspicious vehicle" parked in the cul-de-sac. Officers arrived at the location to find a silver Mercedes C200 Sport at the end of the cul-de-sac, facing towards them, with McLintock in the driver's seat.

McLintock was sentenced at Stirling Sheriff Court

They blocked the road with their police car, but when a female police officer, wearing hi-vis clothing, approached along the pavement, McLintock drove off at speed.

Bernadette Cuthbertson, procurator fiscal depute, said: "The vehicle began by slowly driving forward. The police officer clearly shouted, 'No, stop', and at this point the accused accelerated at speed, mounted the pavement, and drove directly towards her, causing her to jump out of the way to avoid being struck.

"She pressed herself against the side of the police car as the Mercedes continued to accelerate past her. The Mercedes was fully on the pavement, and passed her by only a few inches."

It then turned out of the cul-de-sac and drove off.

Officers in another patrol car nearby saw the Mercedes travelling towards them without lights.

McLintock ignored their signals to stop and headed off at speed, running a red traffic light, and eventually turning onto the A9 near Westfield Roundabout, Falkirk.

The procurator fiscal depute said: "There, despite the police travelling at 70 miles per hour with blue lights illuminated, the Mercedes pulled away from them, and they

were instructed to stand down from the pursuit."

The next day officers visited McLintock’s girlfriend – the registered keeper of the car – and found and arrested McLintock.

Defence solicitor Frazer McCready said: "He seems to have difficulty refraining from driving."

