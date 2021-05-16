Jail for Bo'ness bail breacher

Terri-Louise Wilson (30) was said to be going through a bad patch and could not obey the orders of the court when it came to staying away from her ex.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Wilson previously admitted breaching her bail conditions by having contact with her former partner on three separate occasions – at her then home address Newton Street Bo’ness on April 10, and an address in Lothian Street, Bo’ness between April 6 and April 8 this year and in Poplar Street, Grangemouth on August 31 last year.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said all the offences involved the same man and one incident happened when Wilson was struggling to get her belongings back from him.

Wilson appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday and received a prison sentence for her bail breaches

It was stated Wilson, 11 Dundas Street, Grangemouth, had been going through a very difficult time.

Miss Swan said: “The relationship is essentially at an end, but it’s been a messy end. Going into custody has been the best thing for her because it’s given her time to reflect about how she can change her life and change direction.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted one of Wilson’s bail breaches happened a day after she had been released by the court.