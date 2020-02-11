Jack Whyte saw red and hit his brother on the head at Falkirk pub

An argument between brothers turned nasty when the younger sibling punched the older man to the ground and knocked him unconscious.

Jack Whyte (25) lost his temper during a heated argument at a family gathering in a public house and he lashed out at his brother, after the pair had been challenging each other to fight.

Emergency services personnel had to attend at the premises to treat the victim and to detain Whyte following the incident.

Whyte, 33 Longdales Court, Falkirk, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted the assault he committed at the Woodside Inn, High Station Road, Falkirk on April 20 last year.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal, said: “It was a Saturday evening and the accused was in the company of others, drinking at the Woodside Inn in Falkirk. At around 9.30pm the accused and his brother were arguing with each other – it was just banter at first.

“Matters became more heated with each of them challenging each other to fight. The accused punched his brother to the head and he fell down and banged his head. He was on the floor and was unconscious for about 90 seconds.

“An ambulance was contacted and attended and police also attended. The accused had blood on his hand at that time and was asked to wait with officers at a police vehicle while inquiries were carried out.

“He told police ‘we’re brothers you can’t life me for that’. His brother had a cut above his eye and an abrasion to his chin. When he was taken into custody he told officers ‘it’s me and my brother – I just punched him’.

Defence solicitor Kevin Douglas said: “He gets on extremely well with his brother. They actually work together as insulation operatives. Too much drink had been consumed at this family celebration.

“They were as bad as each other, but he lost his temper and punched his brother.”

Sheriff John Mundy fined Whyte £500 to be paid back at a rate of £30 per week.