Jack’s a bad lad for biting police while he was spitting mad in Falkirk

Enraged at being turned away from a nightspot an angry young man began to spit at door stewards before taking a bite out of a female police officer’s thigh.

Jack Ferry (22) had to be taken to hospital during the course of the night and his aggression flared up again.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday Ferry pled guilty to the assaults he committed in Princes Street and Grahamston Railway Staton in Falkirk on March 1 and admitted behaving in a threatening manner at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on March 2.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused attempted to gain entry to Sportsters Bar but didn’t have identification and was denied entry. Door stewards tried to get him to leave and at some stage they became heavy handed with him and they seem to have knocked him over.

“He got up and spat repeatedly on one of the door stewards. When police arrived the accused ran off, but was traced nearby at Falkirk Grahamston Station.”

Ferry struggled as handcuffs were put and bit a police officer on the right thigh.

“He was spitting,” said Mrs Orr. “But not directly at anyone and a spit hood was put in place.”

Then officers noticed Ferry had blood in his ear, so he was taken to FVRH.

Mrs Orr said: “He again became aggressive towards police officers. He is described as being very up and down – one minute being extremely abusive and the next aplogising for his conduct.

“Officers took hold of him and put him in a prone position on the floor, he told them ‘I will just keep fighting until I get out of here – let’s go for round two’.”

Ferry’s defence solicitor said: “He wasn’t looking for trouble, but trouble found him.”

Sheriff Derek Hamilton noted Ferry’s previous convictions for assaults on police officers and said: “Time has run out for you.”

Ferry, 4 Polmaise Avenue, Stirling, was sent to prison for 235 days back dated to July 16.