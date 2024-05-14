'I've never seen a report like this before': Domestic offender 'honest' words are a first for Falkirk sheriff

By Court Reporter
Published 14th May 2024, 08:20 BST
Updated 14th May 2024, 09:30 BST
A domestic offender who slapped his partner across the head told social workers just what he thought of a rehabilitation programme.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Ian Kelly, 36, pleaded guilty to assault – slapping his partner on the head – at an address in River Street, Bainsford, on February 20.

It was stated a criminal justice social work report found Kelly unsuitable for the Caledonian domestic abuse programme.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “I have never seen a report like this before.”

Kelly appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

“At least it’s refreshingly honest,” replied defence solicitor Martin Morrow.

The court heard Kelly and his partner intended to continue the relationship.

Sheriff Labaki placed Kelly, 16 River Street, Bainsford, on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition he complete 300 hours of unpaid work in that time.

She also added a conduct requirement he co-operate with social work’s attempts to “manage” him and called for a review in six month’s time.