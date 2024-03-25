'I've got some vallies': Grangemouth offender was caught with almost 1000 tablets

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Zander McLachlan, 27, had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class C drug bromazolam at his 91 Claret Road, Grangemouth home between Febraury 19 and February 20 last year.
By Court Reporter
Published 25th Mar 2024, 14:29 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2024, 14:41 GMT
Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said McLachlan was very forthcoming when police officers showed up at his door.

"He said ‘I’ve got some vallies in the kitchen’,” she added. “A search was carried out and officers found a number of green and blue tablets.”

In total 937 tablets were recovered worth a street value of £980.

McLachlan appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court(Picture: Michael Gillen)

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “He certainly can’t be said to be a first offender. This was a period where he wasn’t working and this was a way to make some quick money.

"Unfortunately he didn’t because he was caught.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed McLachlan on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he completes 225 hours of unpaid work in that time.