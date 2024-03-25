Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said McLachlan was very forthcoming when police officers showed up at his door.

"He said ‘I’ve got some vallies in the kitchen’,” she added. “A search was carried out and officers found a number of green and blue tablets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total 937 tablets were recovered worth a street value of £980.

McLachlan appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court(Picture: Michael Gillen)

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “He certainly can’t be said to be a first offender. This was a period where he wasn’t working and this was a way to make some quick money.

"Unfortunately he didn’t because he was caught.”