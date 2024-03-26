'It's urine': Filthy felon laughed as he flung liquid in female prison officer's face

Craig Breslin, 22, appeared from custody via video link last Thursday having admitted assaulting a female prison officer – spraying an “unknown liquid” over her face – at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on June 11, 2020.
Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 8.15pm and the complainer was conducting observation hatch checks. She got to cell 312 and noticed the hatch was blocked by paper.

"She then felt an unknown liquid being sprayed through the hatch which struck her to the face and the accused began to laugh and said he sprayed her with urine.”

The court heard Breslin was 18 at the time of offence – almost four years ago – and COVID-19 was in full flow.

Breslin sprayed the liquid over the female prison officer's face at Polmont YOI(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Breslin sprayed the liquid over the female prison officer's face at Polmont YOI(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
It was stated Breslin, who is currently serving a prison sentence, “thought it was funny when clearly it wasn’t funny”.

Sheriff Christopher Shead sentenced Breslin, 2-2, 89 Panmure Street, Glasgow, to five months in prison.