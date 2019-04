Thieves stole items from within three vehicles thought to have been left unlocked in Bainsford.

Two vehicles in Cotland Drive were entered, while another in Brownieknowe Place was also targeted.

The thefts took place between last Thursday and Saturday.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “This should be a timely reminder to all to ensure all valuables are removed from vehicles and that vehicles are locked and secured.”

Details can be given to police on 101.