Investigations continue into incident which saw police dog handlers searching in Falkirk Street

Residents endured a frightening early hours encounter as police arrived with dog handlers following a disturbance in a Falkirk street.

The incident happened in Cromwell Drive, Falkirk in just after 2am on Saturday, June 15.

​A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.20am on Saturday, June 15, police received a report of a disturbance at a property in Cromwell Drive, Falkirk. Officers attended and carried out a search of the area, but there was no trace of those involved.