Investigation launched: Fire at Falkirk industrial estate was no accident
The incident happened at a building in Tamfourhill Industrial Estate just after 8pm on Thursday, September 4.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 10.25pm on Thursday, September 4 to reports of fire at a single-storey industrial building on Tamfourhill Avenue, Falkirk.
"Operations Control mobilised three appliances and firefighters extinguished the fire. There were no reported casualties and crews left the scene at 11.54pm after ensuring the area was made safe.”
Metal security grills and windows of the property had been smashed, which would seem to indicate the fire was deliberate.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Thursday, September 4, officers received a report of a fire at a premises on Tamfourhill Avenue, Falkirk. The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”