Investigation launched: Fire at Falkirk industrial estate was no accident

By James Trimble
Published 5th Sep 2025, 12:42 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2025, 14:36 BST
Police are now investigating a fire which broke out premises in a local industrial estate believing it to be deliberate.

The incident happened at a building in Tamfourhill Industrial Estate just after 8pm on Thursday, September 4.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 10.25pm on Thursday, September 4 to reports of fire at a single-storey industrial building on Tamfourhill Avenue, Falkirk.

"Operations Control mobilised three appliances and firefighters extinguished the fire. There were no reported casualties and crews left the scene at 11.54pm after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Police are now treating the fire as deliberate and investigating the circumstances surrounding the blaze (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)placeholder image
Metal security grills and windows of the property had been smashed, which would seem to indicate the fire was deliberate.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Thursday, September 4, officers received a report of a fire at a premises on Tamfourhill Avenue, Falkirk. The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

