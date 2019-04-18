Intoxicated Redding driver ‘barely awake’ when stopped by police is banned

An intoxicated driver “barely able to stay awake” when stopped by police has been disqualified for two years.

Mark Rice (50), 44 Wholequarter Avenue, Redding, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted driving a vehicle in Colliery Road, Redding on November 16, 2018 when unfit through drink or drugs.

The court heard he was also unsteady on his feet and slurring his speech, while his pupils were “extremely small”.

A forensic medical practitioner formed the opinion he was unfit through “drugs or another substance”.

His defence solicitor said Rice accepted responsibility.

Along with his disqualification, Rice must complete 70 hours of unpaid work within three months.