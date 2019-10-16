Intoxicated intruder who had knife in Grangemouth flat is imprisoned

Residents of a flat were left stunned when an intoxicated man entered their home before demanding to see “Brian”.

Neil Broadfoot (45) appeared from custody in court last week, having admitted behaving threateningly in Cultenhove Crescent, Grangemouth on August 25 by entering a property uninvited whilst in possession of a knife and shouting, swearing and throwing stones and a brick at the premises.

Broadfoot (45), 35 Lumley Street, Grangemouth, also attempted to punch a taxi driver and spat at police after being arrested. His solicitor said Broadfoot had consumed “a mixture of drink and drugs”.

Broadfoot was jailed for nine months, backdated to September 19.