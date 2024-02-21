News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Intoxicated Falkirk offender walked into traffic swinging a wrench in front of her

A drink and drugged up offender grabbed a wrench and walked out into traffic swinging the tool as she stood in the middle of the road.
By Court Reporter
Published 21st Feb 2024, 10:13 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 10:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Claire Aitchison, 43. appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a breach of the peace in Wallace Street and Grahams Road, Falkirk on August 30 last year.

Mandy Jones, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused and a friend had been drinking. It was 6.30am and she started shouting about her ex partner before picking up a wrench.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"At 6.55pm a witness saw the accused was brandishing a wrench, swinging it in front of her. She then walked into the road in front of traffic and walked down the middle of the road.”

Aitchison appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)Aitchison appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)
Aitchison appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said “substances had been taken” on this particular occasion which caused Aitchison to act in this manner.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki placed Aitchison, 37 Bute Street, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months.