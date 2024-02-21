Intoxicated Falkirk offender walked into traffic swinging a wrench in front of her

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Claire Aitchison, 43. appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a breach of the peace in Wallace Street and Grahams Road, Falkirk on August 30 last year.

Mandy Jones, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused and a friend had been drinking. It was 6.30am and she started shouting about her ex partner before picking up a wrench.

"At 6.55pm a witness saw the accused was brandishing a wrench, swinging it in front of her. She then walked into the road in front of traffic and walked down the middle of the road.”

Aitchison appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said “substances had been taken” on this particular occasion which caused Aitchison to act in this manner.