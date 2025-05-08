Intense operation: Police Scotland arrest 100 people and seize over 200 kilogrammes of illegal drugs
Operation Intensity, which began in May 2023, involved officers from the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit and targeted a criminal network operating across the country, including areas in Central Scotland, Dumfries and Ayrshire.
The force made around 100 arrests, seized more than 200 kilograms of illegal drugs, took three firearms off the street and safeguarded 11 children as part of a significant investigation into a Scottish OCG.
Intelligence indicated the group was well resourced and was exploiting vulnerable people in some of our most deprived communities to fund their crimes.
Couriers travelling by car were used to operate dealing lines, who were then resupplied from safe houses.
The arrests, in both rural and urban areas, took place within a number of local divisions, spanning from Argyll to Tayside.
At total of 46 search warrants were executed as part of action to disrupt the gang, which resulted in large quantities of drugs, including cocaine, heroin, ecstasy, pills and herbal cannabis being seized.
More than £600,000 in cash and firearms, including a handgun, air weapon and a BB gun, were also recovered with ammunition from the addresses.
Alongside this enforcement activity, 11 children were safeguarded after officers identified they were at risk from the gang as part of their criminal activities. They were referred to partner agencies or passed into the care of family members.
Detective Superintendent Stevie Elliot said: “This operation is a clear example of how we use our national resources, alongside the knowledge of our local policing teams, to bring down large gangs operating across the country.
“Organised criminal gangs show no shame or remorse for their actions and all their activities are focused on profiting from exploitation. These arrests and seizures highlight our dedication to tackling organised networks in Scotland.
"Illegal substances cause real harm and misery to individuals, families and communities. We cannot do this alone and we need the public’s help to rid these gangs from their communities.”
People with information or concerns about drugs or organised crime activities can contact Police Scotland on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.