Inmate's tea time 'tantrum' sees him hurl water and racist abuse at Polmont YOI officer

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Alistair Drain, 21, had pleaded guilty to acting in a racially aggravated manner in Polmont Young Offenders Institution on May 20, 2022.

Procurator fiscal depute Steven Lynch said: “The witness entered the accused’s cell to collect the accused’s plate for his evening meal. The accused then became angry and aggressive, kicking a trolley and throwing a bottle of water in the prison officer’s face.”

Drain then called the prison officer a racially offensive name.

It was stated Drain, 66 Bromley Crescent, Alexandria, basically had a “tantrum”.

Drain acted in a racially aggravated manner in Polmont YOI (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The court heard he was currently serving a sentence with a release date of June 7.

Sheriff Alison Michie said there was no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence in this case.

"I’m not satisfied this was just a tantrum,” she said. “This was you acting in a racially aggravated manner.”