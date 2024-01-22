Inmate's tea time 'tantrum' sees him hurl water and racist abuse at Polmont YOI officer
Procurator fiscal depute Steven Lynch said: “The witness entered the accused’s cell to collect the accused’s plate for his evening meal. The accused then became angry and aggressive, kicking a trolley and throwing a bottle of water in the prison officer’s face.”
Drain then called the prison officer a racially offensive name.
It was stated Drain, 66 Bromley Crescent, Alexandria, basically had a “tantrum”.
The court heard he was currently serving a sentence with a release date of June 7.
Sheriff Alison Michie said there was no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence in this case.
"I’m not satisfied this was just a tantrum,” she said. “This was you acting in a racially aggravated manner.”
She sentenced him to 12 weeks in prison, to be added onto his current sentence.