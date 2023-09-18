Inmate sprayed 'unknown liquid' in female prison officer's face at Polmont YOI
Craig Breslin, 21, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted assaulting a female prison officer – spraying an “unknown liquid” in her face – at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on June 11, 2020.
The court heard Breslin stated the liquid in question was water and he had done it due to “peer group pressure”.
It was stated he was doing a bit of painting and decorating at the moment, but wanted to work in the catering industry.
Sheriff Alison Michie noted the offence had been committed three years ago and Breslin, 2-2, 89 Panmure Street, Glasgow, had a number of other offences in the Paisley area still to be dealt with.
She placed him on a structured deferred sentence until December 14.