Inmate sprayed 'unknown liquid' in female prison officer's face at Polmont YOI

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Craig Breslin, 21, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted assaulting a female prison officer – spraying an “unknown liquid” in her face – at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on June 11, 2020.

The court heard Breslin stated the liquid in question was water and he had done it due to “peer group pressure”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was stated he was doing a bit of painting and decorating at the moment, but wanted to work in the catering industry.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Breslin sprayed an unknown liquid in a female prison officer's face at Polmont YOI (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Sheriff Alison Michie noted the offence had been committed three years ago and Breslin, 2-2, 89 Panmure Street, Glasgow, had a number of other offences in the Paisley area still to be dealt with.