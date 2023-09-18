News you can trust since 1845
Inmate sprayed 'unknown liquid' in female prison officer's face at Polmont YOI

An inmate who sprayed an “unknown liquid” over a female staff member at Polmont YOI was now said to be doing a spot of painting and decorating on the outside.
By Court Reporter
Published 18th Sep 2023, 12:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 12:50 BST
Craig Breslin, 21, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted assaulting a female prison officer – spraying an “unknown liquid” in her face – at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on June 11, 2020.

The court heard Breslin stated the liquid in question was water and he had done it due to “peer group pressure”.

It was stated he was doing a bit of painting and decorating at the moment, but wanted to work in the catering industry.

Breslin sprayed an unknown liquid in a female prison officer's face at Polmont YOI (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Breslin sprayed an unknown liquid in a female prison officer's face at Polmont YOI (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Sheriff Alison Michie noted the offence had been committed three years ago and Breslin, 2-2, 89 Panmure Street, Glasgow, had a number of other offences in the Paisley area still to be dealt with.

She placed him on a structured deferred sentence until December 14.