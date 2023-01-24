Inmate spat through cell hatch at people in Polmont YOI
Connor Paterson, 23, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assault – spitting on people – at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on September 22, 2019.
Procurator fiscal depute Sean Iles said the witnesses were walking inside the walls of the YOI when Paterson spat on them through a cell hatch.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Paterson, 93D Gartleahill, Airdrie, on a community payback order with the condition he completes 180 hours unpaid work within a period of 12 months.