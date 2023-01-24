News you can trust since 1845
Inmate spat through cell hatch at people in Polmont YOI

Connor Paterson, 23, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assault – spitting on people – at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on September 22, 2019.

By Court Reporter
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 4:51pm

Procurator fiscal depute Sean Iles said the witnesses were walking inside the walls of the YOI when Paterson spat on them through a cell hatch.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Paterson, 93D Gartleahill, Airdrie, on a community payback order with the condition he completes 180 hours unpaid work within a period of 12 months.

