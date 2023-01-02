The court heard searches of Sheppard’s cell uncovered the SIM cards and he had been punished for the offences within the YOI, losing recreation time for five days.

It was stated Sheppard, who was said to have ADHD, was a “long term prisoner” serving four years with a two-year extended sentence and an earliest release date of October 2024.

It was said he had “learned his lesson” after committing the offence and was now a “trusted prisoner” with further searches of his cell finding no more unauthorised SIM cards.

Sheppard had possession of an unauthorised SIM card in Polmont YOI on two separate occasions

Sheriff Craig Harris noted Sheppard, 6 Westfield Grove, Cowdenbeath, had committed a second offence just 11 days after being caught the first time.