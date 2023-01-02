Inmate caught with illegal SIM cards in Polmont YOI twice in 11 days
Jamie Sheppard, 20, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted possessing an unauthorised SIM card in Polmont Young Offenders Institution on July 1 and July 12 last year.
The court heard searches of Sheppard’s cell uncovered the SIM cards and he had been punished for the offences within the YOI, losing recreation time for five days.
It was stated Sheppard, who was said to have ADHD, was a “long term prisoner” serving four years with a two-year extended sentence and an earliest release date of October 2024.
It was said he had “learned his lesson” after committing the offence and was now a “trusted prisoner” with further searches of his cell finding no more unauthorised SIM cards.
Sheriff Craig Harris noted Sheppard, 6 Westfield Grove, Cowdenbeath, had committed a second offence just 11 days after being caught the first time.
He added a further four months detention to run consecutively to Sheppard’s existing sentence.