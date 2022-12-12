Inmate caught with illegal SIM card at Polmont YOI claims he was making family calls to Aberdeen
Ellis Leisk, 21, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted possessing the unauthorised SIM card in Polmont Yopung Offenders Institution on June 29 last year.
It was stated Leisk, 1 Montrose Drive, Aberdeen, is serving a sentence with a release date in 2024 and wanted to keep in touch with family and friends in the Aberdeen area.
Sheriff Simon Collins noted there had been a rise in this kind of offending – with three cases appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday – which began when prisoners were issued with phones to keep in touch with loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said: “It could be he is using the SIM card for various purposes that have nothing to do with keeping in touch with his family.”
Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “He was keeping in contact with his mum.”
Sheriff Collins sentenced Leisk to four weeks in custody to run consecutively with his current sentence.