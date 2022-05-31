Inmate caught with illegal communication device in Polmont YOI

Kyreece Sterling (18) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to having the illegal personal communication device in the young offenders institution on July 15 last year.

Danielle McDonald, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 3.20pm and witnesses attended at the accused’s cell to conduct a search within. They asked if he had possession of any items which he shouldn’t have and he stated he did not.

"During the course of the search they found a mobile phone SIM card – it was an unauthorised SIM card and the accused was placed on report.”

Sterling had the illegal SIM card in his cell at Polmont YOI

The court heard it was Sterling’s first time inside this particular detention setting and he was not being visited by family and friends – he was supposedly using the illegal SIM card to contact his family and friends.

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted when illegal calls are made from prison they are not usually for the purpose of contacting family and friends, but for some kind of criminal activity.

He stated if Sterling did not start engaging with his current community order then he would have no alternative but to impose detention.

Sheriff Livingston deferred sentence on Sterling, 9/1 Western Harbour Midway, Edinburgh, for four months to September 22 for him to be of good behaviour in that time and engage in his community order.