Injury faker took her temper out on paramedics during Falkirk KFC kerfuffle

Amanda Miller (32) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – swearing and screaming at an ambulance technician and a paramedic – in KFC, Callander Road, Falkirk on October 19, 2020.

The charges stated Miller pretended to have injured her knee, then proceeded to shout, scream and swear at paramedics who came to assist her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a court appearance last year Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on Miller for a psychiatric assessment to be carried out.

Miller screamed and swore at paramedics in Falkirk's KFC restaurant

Last Thursday, the court heard when Miller is down she contacts emergency services and then, when they do not respond the way she wants, she “lashes out” at them.