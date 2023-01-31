Injury faker took her temper out on paramedics during Falkirk KFC kerfuffle
An offender who faked an injury in a fast food restaurant then started abusing the paramedics who had come to help her.
Amanda Miller (32) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – swearing and screaming at an ambulance technician and a paramedic – in KFC, Callander Road, Falkirk on October 19, 2020.
The charges stated Miller pretended to have injured her knee, then proceeded to shout, scream and swear at paramedics who came to assist her.
At a court appearance last year Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on Miller for a psychiatric assessment to be carried out.
Last Thursday, the court heard when Miller is down she contacts emergency services and then, when they do not respond the way she wants, she “lashes out” at them.
Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on Miller, 5212 London Road, Edinburgh, until April 27 for reports to be carried out.