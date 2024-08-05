'Inconsolable' mum thumped ex partner at Falkirk Helix after he refused to let her push pram

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An angry mum struck her ex partner on the head after he refused to let her push their daughter’s pram at the Helix.

Mirren Kerr, 24, had organised to meet up with her former partner to see their baby daughter and was said to be “inconsolable” when he refused to let her push the pram.

She was in such a temper that she hit him on the back of his head.

Kerr appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to the assault she committed at the Helix Cafe, Helix Park, Falkirk on November 6 last year.

Kerr was at the Helix Cafe when she attacked her former partner (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Procurator fiscal depute Christa Lindsay said: “The accused had been in a relationship with the complainer for three years which ended in August 2022. They had one child together and had been having issues with child contact.

"The complainer attended at the Helix Park with his daughter and the accused had arranged to have contact with her daughter. She attempted to take hold of the pram and remove the complainer’s hand from the pram.

"She then lost her temper and assaulted him by hitting him to the back of the his head. Staff at the Helix then contacted the police.”

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “She saw him with the child in the park and asked him if she could push the pram and he wouldn’t let her do that. She was inconsolable about this.”

Sheriff Alison Michie heard Kerr, 6 Coll Place, Grangemouth, had been of good behaviour since committing the offence and admonished her.