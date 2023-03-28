'I'm here for Christmas dinner': Drunken Grangemouth creeper turns up in stranger's house

Daniel Spiller, 51, appeared at Faklirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to attempting to steal from motor vehicles and entering the curtilage of a property with intent to steal in Marmion Road, Grangemouth and intending to commit theft at a house in Burnbank Road, Grangemouth on January 13, 2021.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Sneddon said: “It was 8pm and the witness saw the accused outside his address. He was peering into the windows of the the witness’s motor vehicle, before trying the driver side door.

"The vehicle was, however, secure and the accused walked away. As a result of this the witness posted on the local neighbourhood watch group chat, warning others about the accused.

Spiller appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"Another witness was part of that group chat and, on receiving the message, she looked out of her living room window and saw the accused enter the driveway of a property across the street from her and walk around the parked vehicles there.

"No doors of these vehicles were tried.”

Later that night Spiller actually entered a person’s home.

"She heard a bang at the front door and heard the handle being tried,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “Her neighbour’s dog began to bark and the front door of the address opened and the accused was there.

"He was asked what he was doing and he said ‘I’m here for my Christmas dinner’. She told the accused to leave.”

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said Spiller had been taking Valium with alcohol at the time and had no recollection of events.

Sheriff Simon Collins said: “He claims to be earning £22,000 a year and still goes around trying doors. If he is so drunk he is doing this, and cannot even remember doing it, he has a problem with alcohol.”

Addressing Spiller, 53 Cultenhove Crescent, Grangemouth, directly, Sheriff Collins said: “Your behaviour was appalling and would have caused considerable distress.”