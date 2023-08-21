'I'm going to head butt you all': Carronshore offender crawled under police vehicle to evade officers

Apppearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Matthew Salisbury, 30, had previously admitted threatening behaviour, struggling with police officers and assault – attempting to head butt and officer – at Falkirk Police Station and then at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on November 14, 2020.

Bernadette Cuthbertson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 2.30am and the accused has been in his bed in his cell when officers saw him put something into his mouth. He has then been taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital to be examined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At 3.40am he refused to get into the police van and has dropped to the ground, acting as a dead weight, before trying to crawl under the police vehicle feet first. He managed to hook his legs underneath the vehicle and officers have had to struggle with him to get him out.

Salisbury crawled under a police vehicle at Falkirk Police Station (PIcture: Scott Louden, National World)

"He is then constantly arguing with police and attempting to head butt officers, saying ‘I’m going to head butt you all’, while violently struggling with officers. When he was at the hospital he has become aggressive in front of vulnerable and sick patients.”

Salisbury, representing himself, stated he was due for release from custody on another matter in a week’s time.