'I'm going to come through and kill your family': Falkirk court hears chilling threats against ex partner
Blake Adams, 26, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – including threats to kill and damage property – against a woman at an address in Cross Street, Bainsford on April 11 last year.
Procurator fiscal depute Steven Lynch said: “The accused and the witness were in a relationship for five years and had two children together. The relationship came to an end around a week before the offence.
"It was 11pm and the witness was within her home address along with her two children. The accused called the witness and immediately became hostile, shouting ‘you better get me lifted – I’m going to come through and kill your family’.
"He then told her she was going to be found in a ditch and he was going to petrol bomb her house.”
The court heard Adam was intoxicated at the time and regretted his behaviour. He had been trying to call his former partner to talk about seeing the children.
Adam was said to be in a new relationship.
Sheriff Alison Michie placed Adam, 27 Holmes Road, Broxburn, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he completes 135 hours of unpaid work in that time.
He was also made subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his ex partner for six months.