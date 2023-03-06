'I'm an alcoholic': Desperate Denny shoplifter pinched two bottles of Buckfast and then apologised to police
Alan Leishman, 29, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted stealing two Buckfast bottles from Little Denny Shop, Little Denny Road, Denny on December 15, 2022.
By Court Reporter
3 minutes ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 2:08pm
The court heard Leishman, 82 Little Denny, Road, Denny, was currently serving a prison sentence with a liberation date of June 2.
After the offence he told police: “I was just desperate for a drink. I’m an alcoholic.”
Sheriff Alison Michie sentenced Leishman to 40 days in prison to run concurrently with his existing sentence.