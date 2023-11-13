Illness forces Camelon's Michael Jordan to make a swift exit from court
Michael Jordan, 42, appeared briefly at the court building last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – uttering derogatory remarks to police, making violent threats and threats of sexual violence – at Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon and Falkirk Police Station on May 19.
However, defence solicitor Stephen Biggam advised him to go home because he was obviously in no fit condition to be at court.
"He was here, but he wasn’t feeling well. He said he had been having sickness and diarrhoea for two weeks. I took a step back from him – I told him I didn’t want to be near him and I didn’t want him to be in court either.”
Sheriff Alison Miche adjourned the case until December 14 to allow Jordan, 67 Mansionhouse Road, Camelon to recover from his illness.