Illegal vapes and tobacco uncovered in Falkirk thanks to Boo the detection dog

With the help of the sniffing powers of a dog called Boo, a cache of illegal vapes and tobacco were discovered in a town centre store.

The products were seized from premises in Falkirk’s High Street during a joint operation involving Falkirk Council’s trading standards team, Police Scotland and Falkirk town centre community policing officers.

With the help of tobacco detection dog Boo, officers recovered 152 packets of cigarettes (3040 sticks), 13 pouches of hand-rolling tobacco and 60 illegal vapes from concealed locations.

The street value of the goods recovered was around £3300.

Boo the detection dog was able to sniff out the illegal vapes. Pic: Contributed

The illicit tobacco will be referred to HMRC, which can impose fines of up to £10,000, while the illegal vapes will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

Councillor Stacey Devine, spokesperson for public protection, said: "This operation is a great example of partnerships working to tackle the ongoing sale of illicit tobacco and illegal vapes in our community.

"Thanks to the efforts of our officers, along with the sharp nose of tobacco detection dog Boo, we’ve been able to remove these harmful products from circulation. We remain committed to protecting the public and urge people to continue reporting suspicious activity to help us crack down on illegal sales."

The operation was a part of Operation CeCe, an ongoing nationwide initiative since 2021 to fight against the sale of illicit tobacco products involving HMRC and National Trading Standards.

Residents are encouraged to continue reporting counterfeit and illicit tobacco to [email protected]