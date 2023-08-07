Illegal item uncovered in teenager's cell during routine search at Polmont YOI
Ryan McLellan, 19, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to having possession of an illegal SIM card inside Polmont Young Offenders Institution on September 21 last year.
The court heard McLellan was a first offender and had just turned 19.
Sheriff Craig Harris said: “SIM cards in prison are a serious matter and it creates problems for those who are trying to maintain order – and they can be put to all manner of different uses.”
He placed McLellan, 47 Vulcan Street, Motherwell, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 190 hours of unpaid work within 12 months. The order was transferred to Hamilton Sheriff Court and a review was called for in three month’s time.