News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Illegal item uncovered in teenager's cell during routine search at Polmont YOI

A teenager was found to have an illegal item in his cell during a routine search by prison officers at Polmont Young Offenders Institution.
By Court Reporter
Published 7th Aug 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 13:12 BST

Ryan McLellan, 19, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to having possession of an illegal SIM card inside Polmont Young Offenders Institution on September 21 last year.

The court heard McLellan was a first offender and had just turned 19.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “SIM cards in prison are a serious matter and it creates problems for those who are trying to maintain order – and they can be put to all manner of different uses.”

He placed McLellan, 47 Vulcan Street, Motherwell, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 190 hours of unpaid work within 12 months. The order was transferred to Hamilton Sheriff Court and a review was called for in three month’s time.