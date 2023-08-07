Illegal item uncovered in teenager's cell during routine search at Polmont YOI

Ryan McLellan, 19, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to having possession of an illegal SIM card inside Polmont Young Offenders Institution on September 21 last year.

The court heard McLellan was a first offender and had just turned 19.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “SIM cards in prison are a serious matter and it creates problems for those who are trying to maintain order – and they can be put to all manner of different uses.”