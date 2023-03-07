'I'll see you when I see you': Denny domestic offender makes chilling threats to his ex partner

Alan Hunter, 34, tried to get the woman to come out of her home to meet him in the street during the early morning encounter.

Hunter appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour – making threats towards his ex partner – at an address in Broad side Place, Denny on August 30 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: “It was 10am and the witness heard her ex partner shouting in the street ‘go to the door and come out the front hard woman’. The accused walked along the pavement in front of the address and has entered the secure entry close.

"He stated ‘the next time I see you, I’ll smash you’. She contacted the police and he said ‘I will see you when I see you – even if it’s in the street’.”

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said Hunter, with his record of domestic offending, should have known not to get involved in a situation like this.

"He had been invited to the house by her,” added Mr Hutchison.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You have a very lengthy record which contains a number of offences which have be domestically aggravated.”

She placed Hunter, 66 Godfrey Avenue, Denny, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme.