'I'll put you through that cabinet': Offender loses plot when staff remind him he's barred from Falkirk store
Ross Learmonth, 58, promptly told the employees he would put them through a cabinet when he was refused entry.
Described as “no stranger to the courts”, Learmonth has served lengthy prison sentences in the past for drug offences.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, he pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards staff at Asda, Newmarket Street, Falkirk on May 22 last year.
Procurator fiscal depute Steven Lynch said: “It was 7.20pm and the accused entered the store. Upon doing so he was challenged by security staff working within the premises, warning him he was barred from the store.
"The accused has then threatened them, stating ‘I’ll put you through that cabinet’.”
Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “He is no stranger to the court, but is currently a much less frequent visitor than he once was. He knows he could have dealt with this differently.”
It was stated Learmonth had been released from his latest prison sentence in November 2022.
Addressing Learmonth directly, Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You clearly have a very significant record of previous offending and have served very lengthy prison sentences, mainly in relation to drug offences.
"Unusually for someone of your record, I’m going to defer sentence on you for six months. If you offend again you can expect custody. It’s in your hands now, what happens going forward.”
Sentence was deferred on Learmonth, 1/3 Eastburn Tower, Seaton Place, Falkirk, until November 21.