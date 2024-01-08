'I'll kill youse': Bo'ness offender was hanging out his window holding a metal pole
and live on Freeview channel 276
Appearing at Falkiek Sheriff Court last Thursday, Colin Stewart, 27, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – brandishing a metal pole and damaging a door with a rake – at an address in Deanfield Crescent, Bo’ness on September 12 last year.
He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by entering Deanfield Drive on December 15, 2023.
Procurator fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said: “The accused resides with his mother in a flat in Deanfield Crescent and the complainer resides in the upstairs flat. There has been some animosity between the accused and the complainer.
"The complainer was in his address on his own and at that time his front door was in order apart from a boarded up glass pane. There was no damage to the door apart from that.
"He heard the accused shouting outside the flat and banging on the door. The complainer called his cousin and they attended at the address and saw the accused hanging out his window in possession of a metal pole shouting ‘I’ll kill youse’.
"Another neighbour at that time also heard shouting and she contacted police. The accused was seen to be in possession of what was said to be a hook item and was repeatedly striking the complainer’s door.
"The door had six indentations in it and the accused told police he had been targeted by the complainer and was defending himself. Police noticed a garden rake which had white paint on it from striking the door.”
Later in the year Stewart breached his bail conditions when he was spotted wandering in Deanfield Drive.
The court heard he had supposedly received a call that his mother had fallen and he was using a shortcut to get home quickly.
It was stated there were “underlying difficulties” and “tit for tat” incidents between Stewart and his neighbour and he claimed was responding to previous threats made against him.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki placed Stewart, 51 Deanfield Crescent, Bo’ness, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 190 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.